Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 7,632,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 1,722,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Live Company Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £779,760.00, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26.

Live Company Group Company Profile

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

