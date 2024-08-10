LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $24.61. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 50,989 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RAMP

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in LiveRamp by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.