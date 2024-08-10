LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 2nd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE:SCD opened at $15.58 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

