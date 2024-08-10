Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$176.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on L shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total transaction of C$227,046.05. In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$27,084.39. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,363. Insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at C$164.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$162.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$171.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

