Local Bounti (LOCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.19) per share for the quarter.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by ($0.13). Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 425.89% and a negative return on equity of 273.85%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOCL opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

