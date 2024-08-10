Logan Ridge Finance Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Logan Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.
Logan Ridge Finance Price Performance
LRFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 3,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045. The company has a market cap of $58.07 million, a PE ratio of -127.65 and a beta of 1.31. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.
About Logan Ridge Finance
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
