London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £1,166,760 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($124.26), for a total transaction of £1,166,760 ($1,491,067.09).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($122.44), for a total value of £5,802,828.46 ($7,415,755.22).
- On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($121.05), for a total value of £1,247,178.24 ($1,593,838.01).
- On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($120.63), for a total value of £4,907,996.83 ($6,272,200.42).
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Martin Brand sold 59,996 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,430 ($120.51), for a total transaction of £5,657,622.80 ($7,230,188.88).
- On Monday, July 22nd, Martin Brand sold 57,488 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,444 ($120.69), for a total value of £5,429,166.72 ($6,938,232.23).
- On Friday, July 19th, Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($120.32), for a total value of £1,356,136.60 ($1,733,081.92).
- On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($120.66), for a total value of £2,552,550.28 ($3,262,045.09).
- On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($120.56), for a total value of £14,582,888.52 ($18,636,279.26).
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($118.01), for a total value of £6,173,113.68 ($7,888,963.17).
- On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($118.79), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,367,993.42).
London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,828 ($125.60) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,936 ($101.42) and a 52 week high of £110.80 ($141.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market cap of £52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7,226.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,452.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,247.36.
London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($140.58) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($106.67).
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
