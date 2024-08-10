LRI Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,350,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

