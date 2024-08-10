Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Lucid Diagnostics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $41.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
