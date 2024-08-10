Lument Finance Trust (LFT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

