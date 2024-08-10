LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,447,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,751 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 457,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 675,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,784 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 185,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 104,108 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded LXP Industrial Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.25 and a beta of 0.86. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LXP Industrial Trust

In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

