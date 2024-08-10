M. Kraus & Co Buys 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 397,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,544,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 5,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,602,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,282,494. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

