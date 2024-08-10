Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on December 13th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

MAIN opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

