Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $719.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.4% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.