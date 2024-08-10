Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $247.80 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.82.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $27,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

