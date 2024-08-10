Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Shares of MFC opened at $25.09 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
