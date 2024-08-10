Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01, reports. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

MFI stock opened at C$22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.92. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.92, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

