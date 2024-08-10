Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01, reports. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.
Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.1 %
MFI stock opened at C$22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.92. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.92, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45.
Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -676.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.