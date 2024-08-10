Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.59. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 357,909 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

