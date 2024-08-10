MariMed (OTC:MRMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MariMed stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 220,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

