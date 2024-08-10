MariMed (OTC:MRMD) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
MariMed Stock Performance
About MariMed
MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.
