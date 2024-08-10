MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie Sells 617 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $236.06. 255,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.11. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

