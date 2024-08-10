Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$95.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.7 million.

NYSE MKFG opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Markforged has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Markforged from $1.30 to $0.85 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

