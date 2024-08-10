Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Marqeta stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.36.
In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
