Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Marqeta Price Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.03.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

