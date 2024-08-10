Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 516.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 9.6% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.89.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $217.97. 1,214,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,678. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.