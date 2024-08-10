Martinrea International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.79.

MRE stock opened at C$10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$10.05 and a one year high of C$14.59. The stock has a market cap of C$808.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,566.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $116,269. 15.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

