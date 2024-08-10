Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $15.56. Mativ shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 10,446 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.
Mativ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.
Mativ Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.
