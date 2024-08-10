Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $15.56. Mativ shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 10,446 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Mativ Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mativ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 130,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mativ by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,640 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Mativ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 176,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 67.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 301,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.