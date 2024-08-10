Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Mattel stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 1,788.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mattel by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

