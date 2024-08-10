Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Maximus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. Maximus has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

