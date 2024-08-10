McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson updated its FY25 guidance to $31.75-32.55 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 31.750-32.550 EPS.

NYSE MCK opened at $541.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.44 and its 200 day moving average is $550.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

