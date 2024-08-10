Mears Group plc (MER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.75 on October 3rd

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MER opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.45) on Friday. Mears Group has a twelve month low of GBX 249.82 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 398 ($5.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 370.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 364.67.

In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 99,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £359,906.17 ($459,943.99). In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 99,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £359,906.17 ($459,943.99). Also, insider Lucas Critchley acquired 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £6,371.43 ($8,142.40). 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

