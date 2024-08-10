Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
Meituan Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.
About Meituan
Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; and helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meituan
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.