Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. 760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Meituan Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

About Meituan

(Get Free Report)

Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; and helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.