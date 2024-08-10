Mercer International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 428.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 468,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,593. The firm has a market cap of $463.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

