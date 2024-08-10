Michael Thomas Henderson Sells 40,000 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 277,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.