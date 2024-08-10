MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Down to $27.03

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $25.94. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 253 shares.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

