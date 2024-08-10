Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ledyard National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.06.

MSFT stock opened at $406.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

