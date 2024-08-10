Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Up 1.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 309,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
View Our Latest Report on Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Trading Up 1.8 %
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minera Alamos
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.