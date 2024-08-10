Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Up 1.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 309,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Trading Up 1.8 %

Minera Alamos Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The stock has a market cap of C$131.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.