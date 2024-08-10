MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Financial Contrast

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MiNK Therapeutics and CEL-SCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,039.24%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -265.44% CEL-SCI N/A -218.00% -98.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and CEL-SCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.32 CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$32.19 million ($0.63) -1.92

CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats CEL-SCI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

