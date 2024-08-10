Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,931,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,019,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 46,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.06.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $406.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

