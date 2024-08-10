Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,594,138 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,993,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594,138 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,085,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $9,451,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 74,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 30.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.04.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

