Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Stock Price Up 1%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $20.01. 124,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Mohr Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $62.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohr Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Mohr Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mohr Growth ETF

The Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in equity securities of any market cap, geography, and investment style. The fund uses a tactical go-anywhere approach as its strategy. MOHR was launched on Nov 3, 2021 and is managed by Mohr Funds.

