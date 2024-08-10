MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director John C. Chrystal Buys 5,000 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.07 per share, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,596.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MoneyLion Trading Down 8.0 %

ML stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. 337,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,118. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. MoneyLion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

