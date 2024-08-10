Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 41.50 on October 24th

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.53) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,920 ($37.32) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.35, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,665.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,435.11. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,768 ($22.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,010 ($38.47).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

