Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Up 13.7%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 35,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 24,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 13.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.08.
Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
