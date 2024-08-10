Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.15% of Movado Group worth $31,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Movado Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Movado Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $32,432.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

