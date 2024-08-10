MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Michael J. Bell Purchases 2,017 Shares

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Bell purchased 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 991 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £19,988.47 ($25,544.37).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:MSI opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £167.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,579.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,071.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 946.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,180 ($15.08).

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is currently 2,985.07%.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

