Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance
OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.