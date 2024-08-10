Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, reports. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Featured Articles

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

