MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYRG

MYR Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.55. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.