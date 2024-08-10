National Bank Financial Comments on Computer Modelling Group Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.45.

CMG stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.86. 118,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.45. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

