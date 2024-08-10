National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGAU. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 295,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,751. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 943.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,482,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,339,000 after purchasing an additional 244,155 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

