National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Lawrence J. Ball Purchases 1,000 Shares

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Bankshares Trading Up 3.1 %

NKSH traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $37.00.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). National Bankshares had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in National Bankshares by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

